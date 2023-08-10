J Hus and Burna Boy Link Up for ‘Masculine’ Video

Pushups, handshakes, and dance parties: J Hus and Burna Boy are having a boys’ night out. On Thursday, J Hus released the black-and-white video for his song “Masculine” alongside the Nigerian superstar.

The Nathan Miller-directed video captures the two stars meeting up backstage at a show as they sing along to their lyrics in between clips of the two performing during a recent concert.

“I swear I’m gonna lock off this party/We’re takin’ Rollies, Audemars, Cartis,” raps J Hus on his second verse. “Who’s got the Richard Mille? Slap him silly, you know the hierarchy.”

The footage seems to be taken from the duo’s performance at London Stadium in early June.

"Masculine" was Track 7 on J Hus' Beautiful and Brutal Yard, which released last month. The album also featured songs like "My Baby," "Nice Body" with Jorja Smith, and lead single "Who Told You" featuring Drake.

The release of Beautiful and Brutal Yard came three years after he dropped Big Conspiracy back in 2020. That LP also featured Burna Boy on “Play Play” and also included songs with Koffee and Ella Mai. (He also dropped projects Common Sense and The 15th Day in 2017.)

Since “Masculine,” Burna Boy was joined by Byron Messia on “Talibans II” and released solo single “Big 7” on July 27. He also announced an album titled I Told Them…, set to release on Aug. 24.