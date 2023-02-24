J-Hope Boosts Style Icon Status With New Louis Vuitton Partnership

BTS’ J-Hope has secured a new gig: “House Ambassador” for French fashion giants Louis Vuitton.

It’s a sensible fit, considering BTS, as a whole, were previously named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassadors back in April 2021. LV didn’t share specific details about what J-Hope will be doing in his new role, though he’ll surely be popping up in promotional materials and at big events (like the Louis Vuitton menswear show at Paris fashion week he attended back in January).

"He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction," Louis Vuitton said in a statement. "With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, j-hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences… the South Korean artist brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the Maison."

J-Hope has also always stood out as BTS’ most fashion-forward members, earning him a place at Number 21 on Rolling Stone’s recent list of the most stylish musicians. Among the outfits highlighted was the one he wore at his history-making set at Lollapalooza last summer, an “all-black Louis Vuitton garb, drop shoulders, distressed T-shirt, biker-style gloves, and oversize logo-embossed denim.”

J-Hope released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, last July. He’s also starring in a new documentary, J-Hope in the Box, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his album, and the preparation that went into his Lollapalooza performance.