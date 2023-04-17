J-Hope Shares Buzzcut, Special Message for Fans Ahead of Military Enlistment

J-Hope took to social media to share an update for his fans on Monday ahead of his military enlistment in South Korea.

“I’ll have a good trip!!” the BTS member wrote on Instagram in Korean. In the next photo, the singer also shared a look at his military-approved buzzcut, posting a separate message on Weverse, saying, “I love you ARMY…I’ll go and come back well.”

J-Hope is the second member of BTS scheduled to complete his mandatory military service. The band’s label, Big Hit, informed fans in February that he would be enlisting soon, though it’s unclear when exactly it will happen.

In March, J-Hope and Jimin visited Jin, the first BTS member to enlist for military service in South Korea. Jin shared a photo where he is wearing camouflage fatigues on Instagram and holding up a peace sign, with his bandmates on either side. In the caption, Jimin wrote, “어서와,” which translates to “Welcome.”

J-Hope recently shared a new solo single, “On the Street,” featuring a verse from J. Cole; he also released his debut solo album Jack in the Box last year and his Disney+ documentary J-Hope IN THE BOX in February.

“I had also invited J-Hope to the carne asada, and it was so sad because he couldn’t be here for obvious reasons, and that was a bummer. But he was invited,” she said before adding, “Everybody’s invited to carne asada.”

The remaining BTS members are also expected to complete their mandatory military service over the next couple of years. Last summer, the band announced that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on other endeavors and solo projects; a few months later, their label confirmed that the members would also fulfill their military service requirements during the break as well.