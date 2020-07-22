 J. Cole Previews New LP With 'The Climb Back,' 'Lion King on Ice' - Rolling Stone
J. Cole Previews Upcoming ‘The Fall Off’ LP With Singles ‘The Climb Back,’ ‘Lion King on Ice’

Songs appear on upcoming The Fall Off LP

J. Cole has released two new songs, his self-produced “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” which he co-produced with T-Minus and Jetson. The singles are the rapper’s first two tracks from his upcoming The Fall Off album.

On “The Climb Back,” the rapper addresses the cyclical nature of working to get ahead, both in the rap game and in life. “Everything come back around full circle/Why do lies sound pleasant but the truth hurtful,” he raps. “Everybody gotta cry once in a while/But how long will it take before you smile/This is that come back to life shit.”

With the “Lion King on Ice,” J. Cole discusses his come-up, and the struggles and sacrifices made to get there, with “blood on my hands,” he raps on the hook. It closes on an uplifting note: “I prayed for better days/Then found a better me/I got my head on straight.”

The singles follow the release of “Snow on Tha Bluff,” which he dropped last month. The song drew backlash from many who believe J. Cole was being critical of Noname. The Chicago rapper in turn appeared to respond to J. Cole’s track with her own “Song 33.”

The Fall Off is the follow-up to J. Cole’s 2018 album, KOD. The rapper said he is continuing to work on his upcoming LP, and the release date has not yet been announced. “No date for the new album yet, taking my time, still finishing,” J. Cole wrote in a post announcing “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” via Instagram.

