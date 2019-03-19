J. Cole Reveals Lineup for Inaugural Dreamville Festival With 21 Savage, SZA, Big Sean

J. Cole has tapped SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor and more to perform at his inaugural Dreamville Festival, taking place April 6th at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Dreamville Festival was originally slated to debut last September, but the event was canceled over safety concerns related to Hurricane Florence. Much of the original lineup is still set to perform – including Cole, SZA, Big Sean and Taylor – though several artists, such as Young Thug, Rich the Kid and YBN Cordae, were unable to make the rescheduled date.

The day-long event will also feature 6lack, Nelly, Bas, J.I.D., Davido, Rhapsody, Cozz, Saba, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute and Mez.

Tickets for Dreamville are on sale via the festival’s website. Along with general admission tickets, three different kinds of VIP packages will also be available.

J. Cole released his most recent album, KOD, in 2018. In January, he dropped a new song, “Middle Child,” and he’s reportedly prepping both his sixth studio album and a new Dreamville Records compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III.