J. Cole Unveils Dreamville Compilation Tracks With J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign

J. Cole has unveiled a pair of tracks from his label Dreamville’s forthcoming Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation. “Down Bad” features J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang and Young Nudy, and “Got Me” includes Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy and Omen.

On the funky, frenetic “Down Bad,” J.I.D serves double duty, contributing a verse alongside the rest of the song crew’s slick flows and he also handles the hook. “I was just fucked up/I was just down down bad,” J.I.D raps. “I had to tighten the fuck up/But I’m here for the crown crown (oh shit).”

Meanwhile, the slow jam “Got Me” features each of the song collaborators dropping romantic rhymes for their respective verses. Ari Lennox and Ty Dolla $ign trade lines on the hook. “I got you long as you got me/And I got you long as you got me,” they yearningly sing.

In January, J. Cole released “Middle Child,” his first official single since 2013. In addition to working on the third Revenge of the Dreamers installment, the rapper is culling his sixth studio album, the follow-up to last year’s KOD.