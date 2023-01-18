J. Cole Looks Up His Own Name, Releases Surprise Song ‘Procrastination (Broke)’

Producer Bvtman unveiled what appears to be a new track from J. Cole, “Procrastination (Broke),” on Wednesday night. The song was released on YouTube along with what seems to be a text from Cole explaining the origins of the song.

“On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me,” the text reads. “Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.”

While the song wasn’t originally intended for release, the message explains that “I don’t want to hold onto the music like that no more. This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!” Trending Anna Kendrick Is Still Processing Her Trauma Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Florida Says AP African American Studies Program ‘Lacks Educational Value’ Flo Rida Wins $82.6 Million Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius

The text says Cole wants the song to “serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there right cooking up and sharing their work with the world.”

Cole’s last major project, the Gangsta Grillz mixtape, was released in April 2022. While the new track with Bvtman comes more than a year after Cole released his 2021 LP The Off-Season, the rapper was featured on an array of singles last year including Smino’s “90 Proof,” Bia’s “London,” and Benny The Butcher’s “Johnny P’s Caddy.”