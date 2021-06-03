J. Cole Takes (a Taxi in) Manhattan in ‘Punchin’ the Clock’ Video

J. Cole has dropped his new cinema vérité-style visual for “Punchin’ the Clock,” a track off the rapper’s recent LP The Off-Season.

The naturalistic, no-frills video finds J. Cole doing city things over the course of two New York Minutes: Hailing a cab in SoHo, rapping in the back of the taxi, and hitting up a food cart while walking the streets of Manhattan while the track’s epilogue — a sample of a Damian Lillard post-game interview — plays out.

The Off-Season, J. Cole’s first official album since 2018’s KOD, arrived May 14th. Rolling Stone wrote of the Number One LP in a three-and-a-half star review, The Off-Season “finds him pondering inventive gun violence prevention measures one moment, and lobbing sexist locker-room insults the next. Still, the album is generally absent the overt social critiques that have built his reputation as a rapper of substance.”