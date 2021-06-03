 J. Cole Takes (a Taxi in) Manhattan in 'Punchin' the Clock' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden Announces Plan to Donate 25 Million Vaccine Doses Abroad
Home Music Music News

J. Cole Takes (a Taxi in) Manhattan in ‘Punchin’ the Clock’ Video

Rapper drops no-frills visual for The Off-Season cut

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

J. Cole has dropped his new cinema vérité-style visual for “Punchin’ the Clock,” a track off the rapper’s recent LP The Off-Season.

The naturalistic, no-frills video finds J. Cole doing city things over the course of two New York Minutes: Hailing a cab in SoHo, rapping in the back of the taxi, and hitting up a food cart while walking the streets of Manhattan while the track’s epilogue — a sample of a Damian Lillard post-game interview — plays out.

The Off-Season, J. Cole’s first official album since 2018’s KOD, arrived May 14th. Rolling Stone wrote of the Number One LP in a three-and-a-half star review, The Off-Season “finds him pondering inventive gun violence prevention measures one moment, and lobbing sexist locker-room insults the next. Still, the album is generally absent the overt social critiques that have built his reputation as a rapper of substance.”

In This Article: J. Cole

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.