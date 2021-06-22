J. Cole Plots 2021 Tour In Support of ‘The Off-Season’

J. Cole has announced a U.S. tour in support of his new album, The Off-Season.

The 17-date trek will launch September 24th at the FTX Arena in Miami and wrap October 21st at the Forum in Los Angeles. 21 Savage will provide support throughout the tour (save a September 27th gig in Atlanta), as will Morray.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale June 25th at 10 a.m. local time via J. Cole’s Dreamville website.

J. Cole released The Off-Season in May, and the album debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart (that same week, he also topped the Artists 500 chart for the first time, while songs from the album occupied eight of the Top 10 spots on the Top 100 Songs chart). The Off-Season marks J. Cole’s sixth studio effort and follows his 2018 album, KOD, as well as the 2019 Dreamville Records compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Prior to releasing The Off-Season, J. Cole shared a short documentary, Applying Pressure, which offered additional insight into his mindset as he made the new album. He also took a stab at professional basketball, playing a few games for the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League.

J. Cole Tour Dates

September 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

September 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

September 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (without 21 Savage)

September 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 1 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 4 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

October 14 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 16 – Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

October 20 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum