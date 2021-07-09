Hear J. Cole and Lil Tjay Team Up With Bas on ‘The Jackie’

J. Cole and Bas have tapped Lil Tjay for their new joint single, “The Jackie.”

J. Cole’s label Dreamville Records teased the collaboration earlier this week, writing, “Summer anthem on the wayyyyy.” On the hard-hitting track, J. Cole joins his mentee Bas, and then hands the vocals over to Lil Tjay for a verse. A music video for the track is set to premiere on Friday.

In May, J. Cole dropped a new album, The Off-Season, which saw the rapper navigating issues of race, class, and gender. Last month, he released a new cinema vérité-style visual for album cut “Punchin’ the Clock.” The Off-Season marks J. Cole’s first official album since 2018’s KOD.

The rapper will tour in support of the album this fall. The 17-date trek will launch September 24th at the FTX Arena in Miami and wrap October 21st at the Forum in Los Angeles. 21 Savage will provide support throughout the tour (save a September 27th gig in Atlanta), as will Morray. Tickets are on sale now.