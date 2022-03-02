 Lil Baby, Kehlani, and More to Perform at J. Cole's Dreamville Fest - Rolling Stone
Lil Baby, Kehlani, More to Perform at J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest

“We went crazy,” wrote J. Cole about the festival, which will see the likes of J.I.D, Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Lil Wayne

dreamville festival j cole lil babydreamville festival j cole lil baby

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX; Amy Harris/Invision/AP

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is returning to Raleigh, North Carolina, after two years. On Wednesday, the rapper announced that Lil Baby will be co-headlining the 2021 iteration of the festival, set for April 2 and 3.

Saturday’s festival (led by Lil Baby) will see the likes of Kehlani, WizKid, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Earthgang, and J.I.D. Sunday’s iteration (with host J. Cole at the helm) will feature Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Bia, Wale, Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox, Wale, and more.

“We went crazy,” wrote J. Cole on his Instagram. “Dreamville Fest. 2 days, April 2nd and 3rd. See you in NC.”

Fans can now purchase tickets, which start at $300 for general admission, while VIP tickets start at $600. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. (The event will be hosted at Dorothea Dix Park.)

“We always set out to curate something special,” said festival president Adam Roy in a release. “Our Dreamville family has been patiently waiting for the fest’s return and now we’re back with a lineup unlike anything else found in today’s event landscape.”

The sold-out 2019 event welcomed more than 40,000 guests and saw the likes of SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, and Nelly.

