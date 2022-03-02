Lil Baby, Kehlani, More to Perform at J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is returning to Raleigh, North Carolina, after two years. On Wednesday, the rapper announced that Lil Baby will be co-headlining the 2021 iteration of the festival, set for April 2 and 3.

Saturday’s festival (led by Lil Baby) will see the likes of Kehlani, WizKid, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Earthgang, and J.I.D. Sunday’s iteration (with host J. Cole at the helm) will feature Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Bia, Wale, Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox, Wale, and more.

DREAMVILLE FEST 2022 🌻

TICKETS ON SALE AT https://t.co/NNQI1Qi9d6 pic.twitter.com/G1JS6cVJMs — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) March 2, 2022

“We went crazy,” wrote J. Cole on his Instagram. “Dreamville Fest. 2 days, April 2nd and 3rd. See you in NC.”

Fans can now purchase tickets, which start at $300 for general admission, while VIP tickets start at $600. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. (The event will be hosted at Dorothea Dix Park.)

“We always set out to curate something special,” said festival president Adam Roy in a release. “Our Dreamville family has been patiently waiting for the fest’s return and now we’re back with a lineup unlike anything else found in today’s event landscape.”

The sold-out 2019 event welcomed more than 40,000 guests and saw the likes of SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage, and Nelly.