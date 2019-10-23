J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Young Nudy Go for the Crown in ‘Down Bad’ Video

J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang’s Olu and Young Nudy hook up in Atlanta, Georgia to go for the crown in their new “Down Bad” video. The song appears on the third installment of Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers compilation, which was released in July.

Young Nudy kicks things off in East Atlanta, wearing a crown as he drops his opening verse before he fist-bumps it over to J.I.D, who takes the baton for his verse and the chorus. “I was just fucked up/I was just down down bad,” J.I.D raps on the hook. “I had to tighten the fuck up/But I’m here for the crown crown (oh shit).”

Bas echoes the hook in the opening lines of his verse as he jumps into a convertible with EarthGang’s Olu, who delivers the final verse. But before that, they cruise to the airport to pick up Dreamville head honcho J. Cole, who emerges from a private jet as he drops his penultimate lines. “All hail King Cole, first of his name,” he raps. “Long may he reign/The boy got the throne but you know it ain’t a game.”

Last month, Dreamville dropped the video for Revenge of the Dreamers III song “Under the Sun,” which features Cole, DaBaby and Lute.