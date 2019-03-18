×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Myspace Lost All Music Uploaded to Site Prior to 2015 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

J. Cole Threatens Fans With Features if They Don’t Stop Saying ‘Platinum With No Features’

The rapper used his GQ cover story to attempt to end the meme that has permeated his reputation for the past few years

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
J. Cole performing on the first day of the Wireless Festival, 2018

J. Cole performing on the first day of the Wireless Festival, 2018

PA Images/Getty Images

J. Cole has had it. After years of silence, he’s contemplating taking drastic measures to stop his fans from spreading one of the least funny memes in recent memory: “J. Cole went platinum with no features.” The joke/rallying cry’s genesis is simple. Cole’s last three albums — 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only and KOD — are all platinum, but none have any features. That arbitrary distinction — most rappers have other rappers on their rap albums — gave Cole truthers all the ammunition they needed to attack fanbases like Drake’s peaceful Aubrey’s Angels and Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn’s wise and docile #FutureHive. Cole was, according to their logic, better at making rap albums because he refused any help. It was a shaky premise and, thankfully, Jermaine took responsibility for his wayward flock in a cover story for GQ.

“I was loving it,” Cole said of the infamous joke. “I was like, ‘Word up—this is funny as hell.’ But the second or third time, I was like, ‘All right, it’s almost embarrassing now.’ Like, ‘All right, man, y’all gonna make me put a feature on the album just so this shit can stop.'”

Unfortunately, he was unwilling to get into the details of who, hypothetically, would be a feature on his highly anticipated next album. “Well, I don’t have any right now that I really want to boast about,” Cole said. “Not saying it’s impossible. It’s just about getting out of my comfort zone.”

Cole: Be a man of conviction. Now is not the time for weakness. Throw some features on your next album; you’ll still go platinum.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad