×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Jack the Ripper May Finally Have Been Identified, Says New Study Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Daily News: J. Cole Threatens Fans With Features; Juice WRLD top of Charts; Inside Garageband

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

In our daily news show, Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. JK Rowling’s destroying her own legacy
  2. J. Cole Threatens Fans With Features if They Don’t Stop Saying ‘Platinum With No Features’
  3. Juice WRLD is the biggest rockstar on the planet
  4. Garageband is ruling the sound of modern music, from Kendrick to Radiohead
  5. Song of The Day: Koffee, “Toast”

Tune in each day for a new episode.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad