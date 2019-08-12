Watch J. Cole, EarthGang, Smino, Saba Team for Emotional ‘Sacrifices’ Video

Dreamville Records released the emotional video for “Sacrifices” on Monday, featuring label artists J. Cole and Olu (EarthGang) alongside Smino and Saba. The clip is dedicated to Olu’s late father and features an appearance from the rapper’s mother.

The Scott Lazer, David Peters and Chad Tennies-directed video shows the four artists laying out the various individual and collective sacrifices they have made, both personal and political. The six-minute clip spans everything from police shooting unarmed black men to romantic dedication, with all sacrifices great and small in between.

“Sacrifices” is the final track on Dreamville’s latest compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III, which was released in July and debuted atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. J. Cole founded Dreamville in 2007 and the label’s first two compilations were released in 2014 and 2015. J. Cole’s last solo record, KOD, arrived last April, while he recently appeared alongside Ty Dolla $ign in the latter’s “Purple Emoji” video.

Earlier this year, Smino and Saba both appeared with Chicago-based rapper Noname on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a performance of “Ace,” from Noname’s debut album Room 25. Meanwhile, Olu’s EarthGang will release their new album, Mirrorland, later this year.