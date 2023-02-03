J. Cole’s Dreamville Records Steps Into the Ring for ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

J. Cole’s Dreamville Records will executive produce the soundtrack for Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, with the album set to arrive alongside the movie on March 3.

The label has shared the first single from the soundtrack as well, “Ma Boy,” featuring Dreamville artists J.I.D. and Lute. Despite the tease, Dreamville did not share a full track list for the soundtrack, nor did the label mention any other artists who would be contributing to the project.

The Creed soundtracks have always been blockbuster events since the hit Rocky sequel franchise debuted in 2015. Composer Ludwig Göransson helmed the score and much of the soundtrack for the first Creed, enlisting Meek Mill, Future, Childish Gambino, Jhené Aiko, and one of the movie's stars, Tessa Thompson, for several new songs.

The soundtrack for 2018’s Creed II, meanwhile, was executive-produced and curated by Mike Will Made It. The album featured an array of collaborators, including Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, Ari Lennox, Young Thug, Nas, and Rick Ross.

Creed III finds Jordan reprising his role as the titular boxer, as well as making his directorial debut. Along with Jordan, the film will star Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, and Phylicia Rashad. Creed III is also notably the first movie in the Rocky universe not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, though Stallone is still serving as a producer.