J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second iteration of the festival, originally slated for April 4th, will now take place on August 29th at Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We recognize there’s been a lot of questions about the status of Dreamville Festival and in light of recent developments, we are excited to let you know we are moving forward with a new date,” the festival organizers said in a statement.

“While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being,” they continued. “We now encourage everyone to follow the guidelines and various preventive measures put forth by local and national health authorities.

The festival launched last year but was also moved from September to April due to Hurricane Florence. The lineup featured SZA, Big Sean, 21 Savage and Teyana Taylor.

Tickets will be automatically honored at the new date, but refunds will also be available upon request. The 2020 lineup was supposed to be revealed this week, but due to the rescheduling, all acts will need to confirm the new date. The lineup will soon be posted on the festival’s website.

Dreamville Festival is just one of the many festivals and events that have been canceled or postponed in wake of the ongoing pandemic, including South by Southwest, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that this year’s ceremony will now take place in September.