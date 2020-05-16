J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Cancels 2020 Event Due to COVID-19

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina has canceled its 2020 event, rescheduled for August, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020,” organizers said in a statement Friday.

“Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.”

The 2nd annual Dreamville Festival was originally scheduled to take place April 4th, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers and health officials in North Carolina to postpone the festival four months until August 29th. However, that timeline proved to be too optimistic, even as states begin to reopen.

“All 2020 event ticket holders, including those that previously requested a refund, will be automatically refunded on, or before May 22nd, and it will take 7-10 days for the funds to be returned to your original method of payment if you purchased your tickets through Front Gate Tickets,” organizers continued, adding the festival would return to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2021.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic.”

Dreamville is the latest U.S. music fest to cancel their 2020 plans entirely due to COVID-19, following New Orleans Jazz Fest, Boston Calling, Governors Ball and more. Other major festivals, like Bonnaroo and Coachella, have pushed their events to September and October, respectively.