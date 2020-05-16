 J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Cancels 2020 Event Due to COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Flashback: Paul McCartney Launches 'Coming Up' With a Bizarre 'SNL' Bit Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Cancels 2020 Event Due to COVID-19

“Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty has made this timeline no longer possible”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
J. ColeWireless Festival, Day 1, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 06 Jul 2018

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina has canceled its 2020 event, rescheduled for August 29th, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

 J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina has canceled its 2020 event, rescheduled for August, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020,” organizers said in a statement Friday.

“Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.”

The 2nd annual Dreamville Festival was originally scheduled to take place April 4th, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers and health officials in North Carolina to postpone the festival four months until August 29th. However, that timeline proved to be too optimistic, even as states begin to reopen.

“All 2020 event ticket holders, including those that previously requested a refund, will be automatically refunded on, or before May 22nd, and it will take 7-10 days for the funds to be returned to your original method of payment if you purchased your tickets through Front Gate Tickets,” organizers continued, adding the festival would return to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2021.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic.”

Dreamville is the latest U.S. music fest to cancel their 2020 plans entirely due to COVID-19, following New Orleans Jazz Fest, Boston Calling, Governors Ball and more. Other major festivals, like Bonnaroo and Coachella, have pushed their events to September and October, respectively.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, J. Cole, Music Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.