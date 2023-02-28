J. Cole, Drake, Usher: The 2023 Dreamville Fest Lineup Is the Stuff of Dreams

J. Cole has announced an absolutely stacked lineup for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, which will feature a special appearance from Drake and sets from Usher, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, and many more. The two-day event will take place April 1 and 2 in Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Drake will make a special cameo during J. Cole’s headlining set on the second night of the festival, with the two rappers set to perform a medley of hits from their respective catalogs. The festival will also feature appearances from every artist on J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, including Lennox, J.I.D., Earthgang, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

DREAMVILLE FEST 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 APRIL 1st – APRIL 2nd 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 SEE YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/8unL5tZ6EF — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 28, 2023

Day one of Dreamville fest will boast Usher, Lil Durk, and Lennox, as well as City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyes, Key Glock, SiR, Lute, Omen, Marques Clae, and Victony. J. Cole and Drake’s headlining set on day two will be preceded by Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D., GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, Ayra Starr, Baby Tate, Cozz, Jordan Ward, and Reuben Vincent.

Two-day general admission tickets and VIP passes are on sale now via the Dreamville fest website.

The Dreamville Festival has endured a handful of hiccups since it was first announced in 2018 but is finally starting to establish itself as an annual event in Raleigh. The inaugural fest was first scheduled for Sept. 2018 but was postponed and rescheduled for April 2019 due to Hurricane Florence. While the 2019 event sold out, the festival was put on hold for the next two years due to Covid-19. The Dreamville Festival finally returned last year with sets from J. Cole, Lil Baby, Kehlani, WizKid, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Rico Nasty, and more.