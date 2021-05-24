 RS Charts: J. Cole is Number One on the Artists 500 for the First Time - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Texas Republicans Propose Cutting Polling Places for Urban Voters of Color
Home Music Music News

J. Cole Tops the Artists 500 Chart for the First Time

Rapper racks up over 340 million song streams following the release of The Off-Season

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
j cole rolling stone charts

David Peters*

J. Cole firmly planted himself atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of his new album, The Off-Season.

The North Carolina rapper pulled in a staggering 343.7 million song streams for the week of May 14th through May 20th, the third highest weekly stream count in the chart’s history. The record holder remains Lil Uzi Vert who topped the chart in March 2020 with 396 million streams, while Post Malone hit Number One in 2019 with 381 million streams.

J. Cole’s new album,The Off-Season debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart as well, while tracks from the album accounted for eight of the top 10 spots on the Top 100 Songs chart. The highest charting song was “My.Life,” which picked up 36.4 million song streams to bow at Number One.

Related Stories

RS Charts: J. Cole Replaces Himself at Number One With 'My Life'
Billie Eilish Rules Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for Third Straight Week

Related Stories

Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson teamed up for Nelson's 420 salute "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me."
Country's 15 Highest Drug Odes
Alan Jackson: 20 Best Songs

Top Artists

The week of May 14, 2021
1

J. Cole

Song Streams 343.7M
2

Drake

Song Streams 130.8M
3

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 100.2M
4

MoneyBagg Yo

Song Streams 87M
5

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 84.9M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Nicki Minaj also secured at Artists 500 first this week, cracking the Top 10 of the chart for the first time as she landed at Number Eight with 77.4 million song streams following the reissue of her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. The reissue contained a handful of new songs as well, including “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne, which bowed at Number Nine on the RS100 with 17.8 million streams.

And Olivia Rodrigo got a major bump this week, leaping from Number 82 to Number 12 and bringing in 65.8 million song streams as her latest single, “Good 4 U” bowed at Number Two on the Top 100 Songs chart with 35 million streams. Rodrigo could challenge for the Number One spot on the Artists 500 next week when her debut album, Sour, hits the charts.

There were handful of milestones elsewhere on the chart: Both Pink and Alan Jackson notched their 100th weeks on the RS500, with the former reaching Number 94 with 21.2 million song streams and the latter hitting 108 with 19.4 million song streams. English singer Jorja Smith also scored her Artists 500 debut, landing at Number 470, while the Welsh act Marina and the Diamonds bowed on the chart for the first time at Number 496.

In This Article: J. Cole, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.