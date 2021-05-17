J. Cole Gets Suited Up, Revisits His College Dorm in New ‘Amari’ Video

J. Cole has released a new music video for “Amari,” a track from his new album, The Off-Season.

Directed by Mez, the clip finds J. Cole performing “Amari” in a variety of different spaces, some of which recall classic hip-hop videos while others boast a more abstract and surreal flare. There are scenes in which J. Cole uses a remote control to fly a helicopter — emblazoned with the logo of his label Dreamville — around New York City, while elsewhere he sports a very dapper suit, stands in front of a raging fire, and even returns to a mock-up of his old college dorm, the wall now covered in gold and platinum records.

J. Cole released The Off-Season Friday, May 14th. The album’s lead single, “Interlude,” which arrived a week prior, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, bumping Polo G’s “Rapstar” after a month-long reign. Also prior to releasing The Off-Season, J. Cole dropped a short documentary, Applying Pressure, which offers additional insight into the rapper’s mindset as he made his new album.

The Off-Season marks J. Cole’s sixth studio effort and follows his 2018 album, KOD, as well as the 2019 Dreamville Records compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III.