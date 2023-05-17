J Balvin Burns Rubber With Vin Diesel in New ‘Toretto’ Music Video

J Balvin shows he’s got what it takes to join the Fast and Furious crew in the new music video for “Toretto,” his contribution to the Fast X soundtrack.

The track is, of course, named for Vin Diesel’s franchise hero, Dominic Toretto, who makes a cameo in the music video. Balvin performs the thumping track in the clip while whipping race cars around an empty port. At the end, Diesel bestows upon Balvin the greatest honor in cinema history: Admission into the “Familia.”

(Unfortunately, at least for those of us out there with truly refined musical tastes, Diesel himself doesn't take the opportunity to sing on "Toretto." The actor has long had a penchant for singing — dropping several incredibly endearing karaoke videos over the years — and in 2020, showed off his sensitive club king bona fides on an original song with Kygo, "Feel Like I Do.")

“Toretto” is part of a packed Fast X soundtrack that also includes contributions from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, BTS’ Jimin, Myke Towers, Maria Becerra, NLE Choppa, Ludmilla, and more. The album arrives this Friday, May 19, alongside the release of Fast X.

Fast X was directed by Louis Leterrier and features returning stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and (shockingly) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a reported cameo. Joining the film are Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.