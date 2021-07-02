J Balvin Teams Up With Skrillex for New Song ‘In Da Getto’

J Balvin and Skrillex have teamed up for the new song “In Da Getto,” the latest single from the prolific Colombian reggaeton star.

The track, produced by Skrillex and Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett.

The Alfred Marroquín-directed video for the track finds Balvin bouncing from party to party, where guests include TikTok personality Khaby Lame and Instagram dancer Mufasa.

While Balvin hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Colores, he’s unleashed new music at a rapid pace in 2021, with nearly a dozen tracks and appearances including “7 de Mayo,” “Que Mas Pues” with Maria Becerra, a “Poblado” remix with Karol G and Nicky Jam, songs written for Pokemon and UPS and, in the coming weeks, a Black Album cover as part of The Metallica Blacklist tribute album.