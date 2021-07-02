 J Balvin Teams With Skrillex for New Song 'In Da Getto' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next House Dems Call on McCarthy to Address Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Behavior: 'Her Actions Could Lead to Violence'
Home Music Music News

J Balvin Teams Up With Skrillex for New Song ‘In Da Getto’

Colombian reggaeton star’s latest single interpolates David Morales and the Bad Yard Club’s Nineties hit “In De Ghetto”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

J Balvin and Skrillex have teamed up for the new song “In Da Getto,” the latest single from the prolific Colombian reggaeton star.

The track, produced by Skrillex and Tainy, is built around an interpolation of the Nineties dance hit “In De Ghetto” by David Morales and the Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters and Delta Bennett.

The Alfred Marroquín-directed video for the track finds Balvin bouncing from party to party, where guests include TikTok personality Khaby Lame and Instagram dancer Mufasa.

While Balvin hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Colores, he’s unleashed new music at a rapid pace in 2021, with nearly a dozen tracks and appearances including “7 de Mayo,” “Que Mas Pues” with Maria Becerra, a “Poblado” remix with Karol G and Nicky Jam, songs written for Pokemon and UPS and, in the coming weeks, a Black Album cover as part of The Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

In This Article: J Balvin, Skrillex

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.