J Balvin, Roddy Ricch Will No Longer Perform at MTV VMAs

Colombian artist J Balvin and rapper Roddy Ricch have both announced that they’ll no longer be performing at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Ricch announced his departure on Instagram Live, saying, “My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance…My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year. STAY SAFE.”

A representative for J Balvin confirmed on Monday that the singer was no longer performing at the event, but no further details were provided. However, J Balvin revealed two weeks ago that he had contracted Covid-19. While accepting an award in a pre-taped video at Premios Juventud 2020, he told the audience, “This is not a joke … It’s very dangerous. Take a lot of care of yourselves.”

The 2020 VMAs were originally scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with special social distancing guidelines put in place, including a limited audience, to combat the spread of the virus. That idea was later scrapped, and the event will now be held at various outdoor locations throughout New York City. Other artists set to perform at the event include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Doja Cat and CNCO.