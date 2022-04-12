 J Balvin Postpones 'Jose' North American Tour a Week Before Launch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Drive-By Truckers Sing of 'Penny Beer and Cheap Cocaine' in Dive-Bar Ode 'Welcome 2 Club XIII'
Home Music Music News

J Balvin Postpones ‘Jose’ North American Tour, Cites Covid-Related Production Setbacks

The tour was set to begin next week in San Antonio

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
J BalvinJ Balvin

J Balvin performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

J Balvin is rescheduling the entirety of his North American Jose tour, which was set to begin in San Antonio on April 19. The decision to postpone comes a week ahead of its launch as the artist cited Covid-related delays and challenges in production.

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ‘Jose’ Tour experience where everyone feels welcome to the party,” Balvin wrote to his fans. “Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule the tour.”

The 28-date tour was scheduled in support of Balvin’s fifth studio album Jose, shared back in September. He expressed that new dates are in the works with more information to come in the following weeks.

“I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling,” he added.

Touring aside, Balvin is still on the up. Most recently, the Colombian singer and rapper teamed up with Ed Sheeren for a pair of collaborations: “Forever My Love” and “Sigue.”

In This Article: J Balvin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.