J Balvin Drops New Song ‘Ma’ G’ and Teases Next Album

Colombian star J Balvin surprised fans with performance of “Ma’ G,” the first song from his forthcoming fifth album, during Saturday’s highly anticipated Canelo Álvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. After debuting the track during his friend Álvarez’s trek to the ring, Balvin then released the single and its accompanying video to online platforms.

As for the follow-up to 2020’s Colores, the album is almost done, Balvin confirmed to Rolling Stone over the phone from Miami on Thursday, adding that it will be coming “soon.” Balvin said it’s completely different from Colores, which was an audiovisual concept album inspired by colors and their different meanings.

“This new album is all about me,” Balvin told Rolling Stone. “It’s the first time I’m going to talk about personal stuff. I’ve never done that before.” Despite the project’s highly personal nature, he says he’s still doing what he loves and what he’s good at: making hits and repping reggaeton. “I’m definitely trying to just elevate every single aspect of myself with this album. You have to compete with yourself. It’s about trying to get better and better, and being fearless about it.”

With “Ma’ G” specifically, he’s chosen to focus on “themes of identity, origins, and gratitude” and reflect on his “journey from the streets of el Barrio Castilla in Colombia to global superstardom as a pop culture icon,” according to a press release. His decision to unveil the song with the help of Álvarez, a Mexican celebrity and the world’s #1 ranked active boxer, was meant to represent the “solidarity and strength of the global Latin movement.”

The song’s release comes in tandem with a new merch collection. It also arrives mere hours after Balvin announced that he was releasing another song for The Pokémon Company’s 25th anniversary compilation album.