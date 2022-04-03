 J Balvin Performs 'In Da Getto,' 'Qué Más Pues?' at 2022 Grammys - Rolling Stone
J Balvin Brought the Red-Hot Heat With Maria Becerra at the Grammys

Balvin is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny at tonight’s ceremony

Julyssa Lopez
Brittany Spanos
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) María Becerra and J Balvin perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) María Becerra and J Balvin perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(L-R) María Becerra and J Balvin perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

J Balvin performed “Qué Más Pues?” with Maria Becerra and “In Da Getto” at the 2022 Grammys — and we’re sweating.

Bathed in red light, Balvin’s busted out “Qué Más Pues?” with Becerra — flirting it up during the song’s chorus. Balvin then joined a trove of masked, seated dancers on a bleachers-like set for his high-energy hit “In Da Getto.” The dancers did synchronized arm choreography while the rapper jumped around in the middle. The energy was truly contagious.

“Qué Más Pues?” has helped boost the profile of Becerra, a rising artist out of Argentina who started out as a YouTube star. She’s worked with other big names in Latin pop, including Becky G and Rauw Alejandro, and released her debut album Animal this past summer.

Balvin’s “In Da Getto,” co-produced by Skrillex and Tainy, is off Jose, the lengthy fifth studio album he dropped last September. Jose is nominated in the Best Música Urbana Album category this year, marking Balvin’s fourth Grammy nomination. He received his first nomination in 2019 after he and Bad Bunny were featured on Cardi B’s smash hit “I Like It.” Last year, “Un Dia (One Day),” the collaboration he did with Dua Lipa, Tainy, and Bad Bunny, was up for Best Pop Dup/Group Performance. He recently shared “Sigue” and “Forever My Love,” two songs he did with Ed Sheeran.

In This Article: grammys, J Balvin, Maria Becerra

