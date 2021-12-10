 Watch J Balvin Show Off His Ferrari in 'F40' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Premiere: Hear 'Neo and Trinity Theme' From 'The Matrix Resurrections' Soundtrack
Home Music Music News

Watch J Balvin Show Off His Ferrari in ‘F40’ Video

The singer will also release a deluxe edition of his album Jose

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

J Balvin has dropped a glossy new video for his song “F40.” The video arrives alongside the announcement for the upcoming deluxe edition of the singer’s recent album, Jose, which originally came out in September.

The deluxe edition, set for release December 17th via Universal Music Latino, will arrive with five new digital bonus tracks, including new song “Ego” and three remixes of “In Da Getto.”

Rolling Stone praised Balvin’s work on Jose, noting that “while he doesn’t break new ground on the record, Jose showcases an artist balancing who he is with what he thinks we expect of him. The result is an album that ends up with excess fat but manages to get below the surface just enough to exhibit some of the qualities that make him a superstar.”

Related Stories

Earl Sweatshirt Previews New Album With Single 'Tabula Rasa'
See Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi Perform 'Just Look Up' in Clip From 'Don't Look Up'

Related Stories

David Schwimmer Ross Friends
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments
25 Best 'Friends' Episodes

Balvin will head out on a North American tour in support of the album and its deluxe edition next year. The 28-date run of shows kicks off on April 19th, 2022 in San Antonio and wraps on June 4th in Puerto Rico. Along the way, Balvin will hit Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and DC. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Jose Deluxe Edition Track Listing:

1. F40 (with Arcangel)*
2. Ego*
3. Tu veneno
4. Ma G
5. Una Nota Feat. Sech
6. Te Acuerdas De Mi Feat. Yandel
7. In Da Getto Feat. Skrillex
8. Billetes de 100 Feat. Myke Towers
9. La Venganza Feat. Jhay Cortez
10. Vestido
11. Que Locura
12. Bebé Que Bien Te Ves Feat. Feid
13. Lo Que Dios Quiera
14. Si Te Atreves Feat. Zion Y Lennox
15. Fantasías
16. Pa’ Guayarte Feat. Ozuna
17. Ganas De Verte
18. Perra Feat. Tokischa
19. 7 De Mayo
20. Suerte
21. Querido Rio
22. La Familia
23. Que Más Pues? Feat. Maria Becerra
24. OTRO FILI Feat. Jay Wheeler
25. Otra Noche Sin Ti Feat. Khalid
26. Poblado – Remix Feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander
27. UN DÍA (ONE DAY) Feat. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
28. F40
29. In Da Getto (Chris Lorenzo Remix)*
30. In Da Getto (Martinez Brothers Remix)*
31. In Da Getto (Henry Fong Remix)*

* = New bonus tracks (digital only)

In This Article: album announcement, J Balvin, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.