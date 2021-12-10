Watch J Balvin Show Off His Ferrari in ‘F40’ Video

J Balvin has dropped a glossy new video for his song “F40.” The video arrives alongside the announcement for the upcoming deluxe edition of the singer’s recent album, Jose, which originally came out in September.

The deluxe edition, set for release December 17th via Universal Music Latino, will arrive with five new digital bonus tracks, including new song “Ego” and three remixes of “In Da Getto.”

Rolling Stone praised Balvin’s work on Jose, noting that “while he doesn’t break new ground on the record, Jose showcases an artist balancing who he is with what he thinks we expect of him. The result is an album that ends up with excess fat but manages to get below the surface just enough to exhibit some of the qualities that make him a superstar.”

Balvin will head out on a North American tour in support of the album and its deluxe edition next year. The 28-date run of shows kicks off on April 19th, 2022 in San Antonio and wraps on June 4th in Puerto Rico. Along the way, Balvin will hit Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and DC. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Jose Deluxe Edition Track Listing:

1. F40 (with Arcangel)*

2. Ego*

3. Tu veneno

4. Ma G

5. Una Nota Feat. Sech

6. Te Acuerdas De Mi Feat. Yandel

7. In Da Getto Feat. Skrillex

8. Billetes de 100 Feat. Myke Towers

9. La Venganza Feat. Jhay Cortez

10. Vestido

11. Que Locura

12. Bebé Que Bien Te Ves Feat. Feid

13. Lo Que Dios Quiera

14. Si Te Atreves Feat. Zion Y Lennox

15. Fantasías

16. Pa’ Guayarte Feat. Ozuna

17. Ganas De Verte

18. Perra Feat. Tokischa

19. 7 De Mayo

20. Suerte

21. Querido Rio

22. La Familia

23. Que Más Pues? Feat. Maria Becerra

24. OTRO FILI Feat. Jay Wheeler

25. Otra Noche Sin Ti Feat. Khalid

26. Poblado – Remix Feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander

27. UN DÍA (ONE DAY) Feat. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy

28. F40

29. In Da Getto (Chris Lorenzo Remix)*

30. In Da Getto (Martinez Brothers Remix)*

31. In Da Getto (Henry Fong Remix)*

* = New bonus tracks (digital only)