Watch J Balvin Show Off His Ferrari in ‘F40’ Video

J Balvin has dropped a glossy new video for his song “F40.” The video arrives alongside the announcement for the upcoming deluxe edition of the singer’s recent album, Jose, which originally came out in September.
The deluxe edition, set for release December 17th via Universal Music Latino, will arrive with five new digital bonus tracks, including new song “Ego” and three remixes of “In Da Getto.”
Rolling Stone praised Balvin’s work on Jose, noting that “while he doesn’t break new ground on the record, Jose showcases an artist balancing who he is with what he thinks we expect of him. The result is an album that ends up with excess fat but manages to get below the surface just enough to exhibit some of the qualities that make him a superstar.”
Balvin will head out on a North American tour in support of the album and its deluxe edition next year. The 28-date run of shows kicks off on April 19th, 2022 in San Antonio and wraps on June 4th in Puerto Rico. Along the way, Balvin will hit Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and DC. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Jose Deluxe Edition Track Listing:
1. F40 (with Arcangel)*
2. Ego*
3. Tu veneno
4. Ma G
5. Una Nota Feat. Sech
6. Te Acuerdas De Mi Feat. Yandel
7. In Da Getto Feat. Skrillex
8. Billetes de 100 Feat. Myke Towers
9. La Venganza Feat. Jhay Cortez
10. Vestido
11. Que Locura
12. Bebé Que Bien Te Ves Feat. Feid
13. Lo Que Dios Quiera
14. Si Te Atreves Feat. Zion Y Lennox
15. Fantasías
16. Pa’ Guayarte Feat. Ozuna
17. Ganas De Verte
18. Perra Feat. Tokischa
19. 7 De Mayo
20. Suerte
21. Querido Rio
22. La Familia
23. Que Más Pues? Feat. Maria Becerra
24. OTRO FILI Feat. Jay Wheeler
25. Otra Noche Sin Ti Feat. Khalid
26. Poblado – Remix Feat. Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander
27. UN DÍA (ONE DAY) Feat. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
28. F40
29. In Da Getto (Chris Lorenzo Remix)*
30. In Da Getto (Martinez Brothers Remix)*
31. In Da Getto (Henry Fong Remix)*
* = New bonus tracks (digital only)