Watch J Balvin’s Futuristic Music Video for ‘Blanco’

J Balvin has dropped a music video for his new single “Blanco.” The clip, directed by Colin Tilley, sees Balvin in a futuristic, all-white environment filled with hypnotic dancers and flying cats. “Fo’ real,” the singer intones over the chorus. “Made in Medellín/ Te lo doy sin que tengas que pedir/ Te seguí, me cambié de carril/ Mariao’ no se si ir o venir.”

“Blanco” follows Balvin’s feature on Major Lazer’s “Que Calor,” which was released in September and also featured El Alfa. Tilley also directed the video for that song. Balvin also collaborated with Bad Bunny earlier this year on a joint album, Oasis, which include ballad “La Canción.”

Balvin’s collaboration with Rosalía, “Con Altura,” won Best Urban Song at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards this week. The win comes after Balvin slammed the Latin Recording Academy for not including popular urbano artists in the nominations. Back in September Balvin shared an Instagram post showing a crossed-out gramophone and the caption: “Sin reggaeton, hay no Latin Grammy.” (“Without reggaeton, there are no Latin Grammys.”)