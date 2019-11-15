 Watch J Balvin’s Futuristic Music Video for ‘Blanco’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See Ozuna's Tender 'Amor Genuino' at Latin Grammys Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch J Balvin’s Futuristic Music Video for ‘Blanco’

The song follows his win for Best Urban Song at the Latin Grammys

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

J Balvin has dropped a music video for his new single “Blanco.” The clip, directed by Colin Tilley, sees Balvin in a futuristic, all-white environment filled with hypnotic dancers and flying cats. “Fo’ real,” the singer intones over the chorus. “Made in Medellín/ Te lo doy sin que tengas que pedir/ Te seguí, me cambié de carril/ Mariao’ no se si ir o venir.”

“Blanco” follows Balvin’s feature on Major Lazer’s “Que Calor,” which was released in September and also featured El Alfa. Tilley also directed the video for that song. Balvin also collaborated with Bad Bunny earlier this year on a joint album, Oasis, which include ballad “La Canción.”

Balvin’s collaboration with Rosalía, “Con Altura,” won Best Urban Song at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards this week. The win comes after Balvin slammed the Latin Recording Academy  for not including popular urbano artists in the nominations. Back in September Balvin shared an Instagram post showing a crossed-out gramophone and the caption: “Sin reggaeton, hay no Latin Grammy.” (“Without reggaeton, there are no Latin Grammys.”)

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.