Ivy Queen Recruits Puerto Rican Reggaetoneros for Fiery ‘Toma’ Remix

"This is for the lovers of the original reggaetón recipe," Queen said of the track
Ivy Queen and her 'Toma' collaborators
Ivy Queen Courtesy of Ivy Queen*

La diva, la perra, la potra! Ivy Queen tapped Puerto Rican stars Brray, Marconi Impara, Lennox, and Eix for a remix of her previously-released song “Toma.”

The Young Hollywood-produced song dropped Friday and mixes Queen’s classic reggaetón sound with Middle Eastern sounds as the musicians reference reggaetoneros — like Tego Calderón, Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and RaiNao — and Plan B’s “Frikitona” in the lyrics.

“I can’t wait to share this powerful remix with my fans all over the world,” she said in press release. “Alongside these talented artists, we’ve created something special that represents what reggaetón means for me and the industry. I’m on to of everything that’s mine!”

The Abez-directed video sees the reggaetón legend dancing along to the song alongside the other Puerto Rican stars and from within a red phonebooth.

On Instagram, Queen added: “Here the waters splitting. This is for the lovers of the original REGGAETÓN recipe.”

“Toma” and its new rexix are Ivy Queen’s only releases this year. She dropped “Calentura” back in 2022, which followed some sporadic releases throughout last year. Her last EP arrived in 2020 with The Way of Queen before she joined Bad Bunny for a collab of “Yo Perreo ola.”

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone spoke to Ivy Queen and iLe as they collaborated on their track “Algo Bonito.”

“To get to know her was so special, and it was such an amazing moment,” iLe said. “We’re on our way to dismantle the patriarchy.”

