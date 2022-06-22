First World Tour? Check! K-Pop Girl Group Itzy Plot Trek Across the Globe

The girls of Itzy — Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna — are ready to head on the road for a 10-show tour this fall to celebrate the release of their new album Checkmate, out July 15.

The girl group announced on Wednesday that they will embark on their first tour visit to the United States with stops in cities such as New York City, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

The group spoke to Rolling Stone in 2021, after performing on a global live stream, about wanting to see their fans in person. “It was quite sad that we weren’t able to meet face to face. We tried our best to feel like we’re close to each other,” Lia said.

Their forthcoming mini-album comes after releasing their LP Crazy in Love last year and debut album, IT’z ME, in 2020. Crazy in Love featured songs like the viral “Loco,” “#Twenty,” and “Swipe.”

So far this year, the group has released singles “Voltage” and “Spice.” Last year, they released several Japanese versions of their songs and an English version of their track “In The Morning.”

“We want to break our limits and show what we have,” Yuna said last year. “The content we’ve prepared is for all the global fans.”

Itzy the 1st World Tour dates



Aug. 6 – Seoul, KOR @ SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Aug. 7 – Seoul, KOR @ SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Nov. 01 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 03 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 07 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 13 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater