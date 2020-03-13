Italian Band Plots ‘Sound Flashmob’ to Unite Locked Down Country

A Rome-based brass band is organizing a “Sound Flashmob” as a way to bring people in Italy together as they remain holed-up due to the spread of the coronavirus there.

The “Flashmob Sonoro,” as Billboard notes, was organized by the 18-piece outfit, Fanfaroma, and it will take place Friday, March 13th, at 6 p.m. local time. The group is encouraging citizens to open their windows and create any kind of noise with whatever instruments, or non-instruments — pots and pans are welcome — they have on hand.

“It doesn’t matter if you read music, play an instrument or own one,” reads the event’s Facebook page (translated via Google Translate, with some editing for clarity). “The important thing is to make us feel, because music is the best medicine to cure the soul and in this moment we need it. So, yes, let’s break the silence! It is an event that does not aim at perfectionism but is an experiment in remote sociality.”

Fanfaroma is also encouraging people to film themselves participating in the Flashmob Sonoro and then upload the clips to the event’s Facebook page.

Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries during the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of cases surpassing 15,000, and the death toll recently cracking 1,000. As a result, the Italian government canceled all concerts and public gatherings last week before instituting a national lockdown this week.

Just as Fanfaroma is organizing its own event, Italy’s Ministry of Culture has prepped some entertainment for the beleaguered country as well. Earlier today, it launched an 18-hour live-stream called “L’Italia Chiamò” (“Italy Called”), which will feature a mix of musicians, artists, actors and scientists, providing a mix of important information and entertainment.