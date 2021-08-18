Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.

From there, the Isley Brothers delivered their 1975 classic, “For the Love of You,” then closed out their set with “That Lady.” Ronald introduced the sublime finale by reminiscing about how the song had been inspired by Jimi Hendrix, and how decades later it was sampled by Kendrick Lamar on his Grammy-winning song, “i.”

The Isley Brothers have had a busy 2021, notably releasing a new song, “Friends and Family,” featuring Snoop Dogg, which marked the group’s first new music since their 2017 collaborative album with Santana, Power of Peace. The group also got a boost on the charts from their Verzuz battle with Earth, Wind and Fire.