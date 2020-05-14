Island Records Announces Auction for COVID-19 Relief With Billy Porter

British-Jamaican label Island Records has announced the One Love COVID-19 Relief Auction to provide aid during the coronavirus pandemic. The event, hosted by Pose actor and writer Billy Porter, will be broadcast live on May 21st at 1:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. BST).

Items for auction include a pair of Amy Winehouse’s stilettos; a rare Mr. Brainwash/Bob Marley print signed by Ziggy Marley; a guitar signed by Shawn Mendes; a Dummy-era Portishead “care package” with a Technics deck and Beth Gibbon’s handwritten and signed lyrics; a virtual one-on-one banjo lesson with Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons; two Nick Drake care packages that include signed books and handwritten cards from Drake’s sister Gabrielle; two tickets to see Grace Jones headline Meltdown Festival in 2021; a three-night stay for two guests at Studio Cottage at the Strawberry Hill Hotel in Jamaica; and much more.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to NHS Charities Together and Feeding America, which provides food and other necessities for those in financial distress due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To bid on the lots, participants must register in advance with Island’s partner Omega Auctions. All lots are available to view and place bids on via an online catalogue.