Isaiah Rashad Roams a Strange Suburban Neighborhood in ‘THIB’ Video

Isaiah Rashad finds himself deep inside the looking glass in the new video for “THIB,” the title track from his most recent album, The House Is Burning.

In the video, Rashad is woken up in the middle of the night by an earthquake, and the world he finds outside is at once familiar and off-kilter (adding to the alternate dimension vibes, he even pulls an Alice in Wonderland, climbing through a mirror and ending up in a hall filled with still more mirrors). And just as “THIB” finds Rashad interpolating some of the lyrics and flow of Missy Elliot’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” the clip features some prominent fish-eye lens shots, just like the music video Hype Williams made for Missy’s song.

Rashad released The House Is Burning back in July, the album marking his first in five years following 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rashad described the meaning of the album and its title, saying, “It’s like a scenario that you either can lay down with the flames or die from trying to hold on to material things and shit like that, or you can get out in a timely manner. And if it all burns down, you still going to try to figure it out, right? Because if not, you might as well just lay in that motherfucker. You got to start over. Shit, sometimes you got to start over two, three, four times, man. Five times, six times. It’s just that type of shit. That’s all it means.”

Rashad is in the middle of a North American tour in support of the record, which will continue Wednesday, October 20th, in Dallas and wrap November 9th with a homecoming show in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Rashad will play the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas a few days later, November 12th).