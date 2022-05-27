Isaiah Rashad Says He Identifies as ‘Sexually Fluid’ in First Interview Since Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad said he identifies as “sexually fluid” in an interview with Joe Budden that marked the musician’s first sit-down since an alleged sex tape featuring him and other men was leaked.

“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad said in his interview with Budden, which was released on the rapper/hip-hop personality’s Patreon yesterday, May 26 . “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, like, I’m not in full control of, when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

Isaiah Rashad says that he identifies as being sexually fluid In his first interview since the sextape tape leak, he opens up about everything pic.twitter.com/YyOrq4Bt3Y — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

Rashad went on to note that just because he dated specific people in his past, it doesn’t mean he’s always going to be attracted to those kinds of people. “I’m more attracted to a personality,” he continued. “I’m more attracted, sometimes, to the intellect. And sometimes, it’s just being attracted to somebody.”

Rashad said he is currently in a monogamous relationship and stressed that just because he identifies as sexually fluid “doesn’t mean I’m going out and doing whatever.” He added, “I have an understanding with myself that, you know, to not expect anything out of myself as far as an attraction.”

To that end, he praised his current partner, saying, “Luckily, I date someone who has a similar understanding of themselves in that way. She’s putting me on to a lot of stuff I didn’t even understand.”

Rashad also spoke about how he came to gradually understand and explore his sexuality over the past couple of years. “I’ve had a couple of experiences, like dating and hanging out, and honestly, trying different things — things I didn’t expect I’d be trying.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rashad was frank about what it was like when the tape leaked, saying “the first couple days was kinda weird for me.” Not only was he concerned about how the tape would impact his family, he was already dealing with other issues, like his grandmother’s cancer battle and his grandfather’s death from a stroke. (When Budden asked if he had explained the tape to his two kids, Rashad quipped, “Nah, my kid’s six man, and eight. We do Roblox.”)

Isaiah Rashad says he crashed his own car after finding out his sextape leaked His grandfather died from a stroke 2 days after as well pic.twitter.com/WhOAazarZu — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

“I knew afterwards, I was going to have to talk to somebody, or talk about it,” Rashad said, “or people were just going to ask me stuff, or come up with assumptions. And I had to know, in that moment, I had to be OK with it.”

Rashad also said he currently doesn’t plan to pursue any legal action against the people who allegedly leaked the tape. “I haven’t even been thinking about it, man. I’ve been on just keeping my mind together. It’s been at time for my family to come together. Out of everything, it’s been a blessing that, with that happening, my granddad dying a couple days afterwards, and my grandma going through what she’s been through, it’s been a concentration of family together, more than they’ve been before. So, if anything, I can’t be mad at everything about it. Always gotta look at the brighter side of stuff.”

Isaiah Rashad says he's not seeking legal action currently against the person who leaked his sextape pic.twitter.com/zxJ5f1RLtF — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

While Rashad hadn’t spoken about the tape outright prior to the Budden interview, he did seem to address it in a video that played before his set at Coachella last month. The clip featured hip-hop figures, including Budden, discussing the video, before a narrated stated, “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him. However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”