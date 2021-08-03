 Isaiah Rashad Tops Pre-Add Chart With 'The House Is Burning' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Garth Brooks Tells Fans to Wear Masks at Upcoming Kansas City Stadium Concert
Home Music Music News

Isaiah Rashad Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘The House Is Burning’

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ and Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s ‘Paper Route Illuminati’ round out the top three.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
isaiah rashad charts

Photograph by Carlos Gonzalez/the1point8 for Rolling Stone. Styling by Cynthia Sanchez.

It’s been five years since Isaiah Rashad released his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade, and fans have seemingly been anxiously awaiting more. The Tennessee rapper’s The House Is Burning tops the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week leading up to the album’s release. 

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Olivia Rodrigo have also led.

In its first week on the chart, The House Is Burning eclipses Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, which has spent several weeks at Number One. A third July 30th release, Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s Paper Route Illuminati, rounds out the top three. 

Related Stories

RS Charts: The Kid Laroi's 'F*ck Love' Completes Long Climb to Number One
Billie Eilish Refuses to Stand Still Musically on the Heroically Honest 'Happier Than Ever'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
'Friends': The Top 10 Ross Moments

Other notable entrances include Harry Fraud and Dave East’s Hoffa and Tink’s Heat of the Moment. See the full chart below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – July 23rd through July 29th

  1. Isaiah Rashad, The House Is Burning (7/30/21) NEW 
  2. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/21) +3
  3. Young Dolph, Paper Route Empire, Paper Route Illuminati (7/30/21) NEW
  4. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (10/15/21) +5 
  5. Lorde, Solar Power (8/20/21) -3
  6. James Blake, Friends That Break Your Heart (9/10/21) +18
  7. OhGeesy, Geezyworld (8/27/21) NEW
  8. Harry Fraud, Dave East, Hoffa (7/30/21) +14
  9. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu (9/3/21) +12 
  10. $uicideboy$, Long Term Effects of Suffering (8/13/21) -6
  11. Busta929, Undisputed, Vol. 2 (7/30/21) NEW 
  12. Tink, Heat of the Moment (7/30/21) NEW 
  13. Prince, Welcome 2 America, (7/30/21) NEW 
  14. YNW Melly, Just a Matter of Slime (7/30/21)  -7
  15. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 (9/3/21) -5
  16. The Killers, Pressure Machine (8/13/21) -1 
  17. Dan + Shay, Good Things (8/13/21) -11 
  18. Индаблэк, Скриптонит, Qurt, Плохие привычки (7/29/21) NEW 
  19. Jo1, Stranger (Special Edition) EP (8/18/21) NEW
  20. Metallica, Various Artists – The Metallica Blacklist (9/10/21) NEW 
  21. Bleachers, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (7/30/21) NEW
  22. Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days, (10/1/21) NEW 
  23. Idolish7, The Policy – EP (8/4/21) NEW
  24. Sarkodie, No Pressure (7/30/21) NEW
  25. Unknown T, Adolescence (7/30/21) NEW

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.