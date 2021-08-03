Isaiah Rashad Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘The House Is Burning’

It’s been five years since Isaiah Rashad released his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade, and fans have seemingly been anxiously awaiting more. The Tennessee rapper’s The House Is Burning tops the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for the week leading up to the album’s release.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Olivia Rodrigo have also led.

In its first week on the chart, The House Is Burning eclipses Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, which has spent several weeks at Number One. A third July 30th release, Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s Paper Route Illuminati, rounds out the top three.

Other notable entrances include Harry Fraud and Dave East’s Hoffa and Tink’s Heat of the Moment. See the full chart below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – July 23rd through July 29th