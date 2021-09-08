 Iron Maiden Release New Animated Video for 'Senjutsu' Track 'Stratego' - Rolling Stone
Warring Clans Fight an Epic Battle in Iron Maiden’s New ‘Stratego’ Animated Video

Clip for Senjutsu track was directed by Swedish filmmaker Gustaf Holtenäs

Jon Blistein

Iron Maiden has released a new animated video for “Stratego,” a track off their latest album, Senjutsu.

Helmed by Swedish director Gustaf Holtenäs, the “Stratego” clip runs with some of the Japanese themes embedded in the album (“Senjutsu” translates to “strategy,” or “tactics”). The clip is set in ancient Japan and centered around a pair of warring clans. The epic tale follows one skeleton soldier from the dark side who is slain while attacking the light side but revived first as a human and then in the form of a dragon. When the dragon goes to take on his former master, however, he’s slain once more in an unexpected twist.

Iron Maiden released Senjutsu on September 3rd, although they recorded the record back in 2019 at Guillaume Tell Studios in Paris with longtime producer Kevin Shirley (bassist Steve Harris co-produced the record). The album marks the metal outfit’s 17th studio record and first since 2015’s The Book of Souls.

