Hear Ioanna Gika’s Dreamy New Song ‘Swan’

Ioanna Gika has shared her ethereal new single “Swan” ahead of the release of her debut solo album Thalassa.

On her new song, the Greek-American singer channels the dreamy melodies of Mazzy Star with bursts of shimmering synths and Gika’s haunting vocals. Gika described “Swan” as one of the “most accessible and heartbreaking moments” on the album.

“‘Swan’ is about the sinking feeling when you sense a relationship is coming to an end, but you are powerless to stop it,” Gika explains in a statement. “You exist in this nebulous state, and can sense the change, but are met with silence. I had this feeling right before my long-term relationship ended, I had this feeling when my dad was sick but doctors weren’t getting back to me with answers. Hearing the truth is harsh, but silence, when you’re looking for answers, is a suffocating purgatory.”

Gika, who is also known as one-half of indie-rock duo Io Echo, previously released the tension-filled lead single “Roseate” last fall; the track was named one of Rolling Stone‘s Songs You Need to Know.

Thalassa will be released on April 5th via Sargent House. This spring, Gika is set to open for Garbage on that band’s tour across the U.S. in May.