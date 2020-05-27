INXS Plot Remastered Reissue of Classic Concert Film ‘Live Baby Live’

INXS’ 1991 concert film, Live Baby Live, has been remastered, remixed and restored for the first time for a new reissue out June 26th via Eagle Vision.

Live Baby Live captured a 1991 sold-out show at Wembley Stadium in London and was released alongside a live album of the same name, although that record pulled performances from several different stops on the band’s Summer XS Tour. Last year, the remastered version of Live Baby Live was screened in theaters for the first time, and now INXS are teasing the home release with a video of their performance of “Suicide Blonde,” which also offers a detailed breakdown of the restoration process.

Live Baby Live was restored over a 12-month period using the original 35mm negatives. During the process, a performance of their X cut “Lately,” which many thought had been lost, was discovered and added to the film.

To accompany the restored video, INXS executive music director Giles Martin and Sam Okell helmed an audio upgrade as well at Abbey Road Studios. The audio will now be available in Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio (although only for the Blu-ray edition), plus DTS 5.1 Surround and Dolby 5.1 Surround.

Live Baby Live will be available as a digital download, 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD. The physical packages will come with 4K-sourced photos from the show, new liner notes from the band and an essay by British TV broadcaster and INXS fan Jamie East, who was at the 1991 Wembley gig.