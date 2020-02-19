Brendon Urie Takes Us Behind the Scenes of ‘Into the Unknown’ From ‘Frozen 2’

In the lead-up to the streaming release of Frozen 2, Disney has shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie filming the music video for the movie’s Oscar-nominated anthem, “Into the Unknown.”

The animation juggernaut Frozen 2 is now available on digital streaming platforms and will be out on Blu-Ray next Tuesday, February 25th — after beating out the record set by the original Frozen and becoming the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time at the box office.

Much like “Let It Go,” “Into the Unknown” is sung by Idina Menzel’s Elsa in the movie, and is the type of song that is sure to be belted out by 5-year-olds over and over again for months to come. In the clip, Urie says he immediately recognized the song’s charms.

“I love everything about this song,” he says. “My favorite thing about it, though, is just that soaring chorus. I can’t get enough of it. Every time it breaks into the chorus, I get chills. I’m getting chills just talking about it.”

Urie was asked to contribute a version of “Into the Unknown” for the film’s soundtrack, and he quickly took up the offer. “I thought, ‘If I have any chance at all to sing this, yes, I’m going to take that opportunity, right now.'”

In the video, the interview is intercut with production footage of Urie’s “Into the Unknown” visual, in which the artist passionately performs the song alone onstage at the Million Dollar Theater, a vintage Los Angeles movie palace.

In explaining his connection to the song, Urie noted: “It’s this point in the story where Elsa’s hearing this voice in her head and she isn’t sure where it’s coming from. She has to come to terms with if she wants to pursue this thing or just ignore it completely and live her life. I’ve definitely been in that place before — do I go pursue this amazing curiosity that terrifies me to no end or do I just sit comfortably and rest on my laurels?”

“Into the Unknown” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars earlier this year. Menzel performed the number at the ceremony, alongside other Elsa voice actresses from countries around the world.

“As a long-time Disney fan, to have sung a song and be featured on a film that is so beautiful,” Urie says. “I’m just so incredibly and completely honored, and privileged, to be here.”