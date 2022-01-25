Interpol Set Live Music Return With Spring 2022 North American, European Tour

With new music on the horizon, Interpol have scheduled their return to the road for the first time since November 2019. This spring, the band will embark on a 27-date tour spanning North America and Europe.

Interpol will be joined by openers Tycho and Matthew Dear in the U.S. and Dry Cleaning will serve as the opening act for Mexico City in May. For two shows at the Roundhouse in London, they will pair with Molchat Doma. ​

The tour will begin on April 25 at Dallas, Texas’ the Factory in Deep Ellum and conclude with a festival appearance at Landgraaf, Netherlands’ Pinkpop Festival on June 19.

Interpol wrapped the tour for their 2018 album Marauder at a sold-out Peru stadium in November 2019 and set their sights on a creative break that received a lengthy extension over a period of lockdowns. In the meantime, the band worked on their upcoming, as-yet-untitled record. Now, they’re ready to get back on stage.

In November, Daniel Kessler told Rolling Stone: “I feel like there’s going to be a rare moment between the audience and the performer, where each one of you and us onstage are all coming at it from the same place. There’s going to be a deep mutual appreciation. I just can’t wait.”

Interpol Tour Dates

April 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

April 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

May 02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

May 03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

May 05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

May 11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

May 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven

May 28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

June 08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

June 09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

June 11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

June 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

June 14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

June 15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

June 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

June 19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival