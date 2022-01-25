Interpol Set Live Music Return With Spring 2022 North American, European Tour

With new music on the horizon, Interpol have scheduled their return to the road for the first time since November 2019. This spring, the band will embark on a 27-date tour spanning North America and Europe.
Interpol will be joined by openers Tycho and Matthew Dear in the U.S. and Dry Cleaning will serve as the opening act for Mexico City in May. For two shows at the Roundhouse in London, they will pair with Molchat Doma.
The tour will begin on April 25 at Dallas, Texas’ the Factory in Deep Ellum and conclude with a festival appearance at Landgraaf, Netherlands’ Pinkpop Festival on June 19.
Interpol wrapped the tour for their 2018 album Marauder at a sold-out Peru stadium in November 2019 and set their sights on a creative break that received a lengthy extension over a period of lockdowns. In the meantime, the band worked on their upcoming, as-yet-untitled record. Now, they’re ready to get back on stage.
In November, Daniel Kessler told Rolling Stone: “I feel like there’s going to be a rare moment between the audience and the performer, where each one of you and us onstage are all coming at it from the same place. There’s going to be a deep mutual appreciation. I just can’t wait.”
Interpol Tour Dates
April 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
April 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
April 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
May 03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
May 05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
May 06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
May 08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
May 11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
May 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven
May 28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
June 08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
June 09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
June 11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound
June 12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival
June 14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
June 15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
June 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
June 18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
June 19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival