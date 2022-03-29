Interpol and Spoon Team Up for ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’ Tour

Indie rock heavyweights Interpol and Spoon will embark on a co-headlining tour at the end of the summer.

The “Lights, Camera, Factions” trek will kick off Aug. 25 at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey and wrap with two nights in Portland, Oregon, Sept. 17 and 18, at Pioneer Courthouse Square. On all dates except Aug. 26 in Toronto, Interpol and Spoon will be joined by their fellow Matador Records label mates, the Goon Sax (the bill for that Toronto show will feature Metric instead). Additionally, the Sept. 2 show in Atlanta will only feature Interpol, while the Sept. 4 show in Nashville will only feature Spoon.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, April 1.

On top of their co-headlining run, both Spoon and Interpol have their own tours scheduled for his spring. Interpol will launch a North American run in Dallas on April 25, with a string of European shows following in June. Spoon will get the first leg of their North American tour underway April 6 in Boston, with shorter second trek scheduled for late May and early June.

Back in February, Spoon released a new album, Lucifer on the Sofa, marking their first in five years since 2017’s Hot Thoughts (Rolling Stone called the band’s 10th studio album “the best thing they’ve ever done”). Interpol, meanwhile, recently finished recording their seventh studio album, working with producers Flood and Moulder at Battery Studio in London; the LP will follow the group’s 2018 effort, Marauder.

Interpol and Spoon “Lights, Camera, Factions” Tour Dates

August 25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (with Metric)

August 27 ­– Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

August 28 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

August 30 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

September 1 ­­– Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

September 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (Interpol only)

September 3 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

September 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (Spoon only)

September 6 ­– Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

September 8 ­– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

September 9 ­– St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

September 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

September 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September 14 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

September 17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

September 18 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square