See Interpol’s Unconventional ‘If You Really Love Nothing’ Performance on ‘Seth Meyers’

Interpol brought their new single “If You Really Love Nothing,” a standout from the group’s latest LP Marauder, to Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday.

In contrast to the band’s colorful, Kristen Stewart-starring video for the track – as well as the conventions of current-day late-night television – Interpol opted to transmit “If You Really Love Nothing” with a muted black-and-white palette.

Interpol’s Paul Banks recently spoke to Rolling Stone about Marauder, their first new album in six years. “I think it hangs together with that title as concept-y, but it’s not all that intentionally concept-y. The Marauder is a character that emerges in a few of the songs,” Banks said.

“I feel like he emerges by name in one song, and then if I look at it in totality I realize, he is also the sort of narrator of others. It’s really just a kind of unmitigated id, just that portion of your personality that isn’t really concerned with consequences or accountability. There was a period of my life where I just did whatever the id wanted, and that’s what the Marauder character is.”