Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel in Development Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Interpol Recruit Kristen Stewart for ‘If You Really Love Nothing’ Video

Actress makes out with strangers, steals car in clip for band’s ‘Marauder’ track

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kristen Stewart galavants through a wild party in Interpol’s new “If You Really Love Nothing” video.

The clip takes place at a shadowy nightclub, where the actress’ character makes out with a sharp-dressed man (Finn Wittrock) and other random people, swipes some pasta from the kitchen and boots out a valet before stealing a car. Interpol appear throughout the video, with frontman Paul Banks singing straight into the camera.

“If You Really Love Nothing” is the opener from the indie-rock band’s upcoming sixth LP, Marauder, out August 24th. In recent months, the trio have previewed the album with singles “The Rover” and “Number 10.” They also released a trippy video for “The Rover” starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, The Punisher) as a spiritual vagabond.

Interpol will promote the LP on a North American tour launching August 23rd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first leg of the trek stretches through late November, and a 2019 run launches January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia. 

In This Article: Interpol

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad