Interpol Recruit Kristen Stewart for ‘If You Really Love Nothing’ Video

Kristen Stewart galavants through a wild party in Interpol’s new “If You Really Love Nothing” video.

The clip takes place at a shadowy nightclub, where the actress’ character makes out with a sharp-dressed man (Finn Wittrock) and other random people, swipes some pasta from the kitchen and boots out a valet before stealing a car. Interpol appear throughout the video, with frontman Paul Banks singing straight into the camera.

“If You Really Love Nothing” is the opener from the indie-rock band’s upcoming sixth LP, Marauder, out August 24th. In recent months, the trio have previewed the album with singles “The Rover” and “Number 10.” They also released a trippy video for “The Rover” starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, The Punisher) as a spiritual vagabond.

Interpol will promote the LP on a North American tour launching August 23rd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The first leg of the trek stretches through late November, and a 2019 run launches January 31st in Vancouver, British Columbia.