Interpol Preview ‘A Fine Mess’ EP With New Song ‘The Weekend’

Interpol mourn faceless days and recall “magic” memories on their propulsive new song “The Weekend.” The single highlights the indie-rock band’s upcoming EP, A Fine Mess, out May 17th via Matador Records.

“Say goodbye, Lorena, to the beach/Heaven knows the week was bombin’,” Paul Banks sings over a signature web of ringing dual-guitar leads and crushing drums. “By the weekend you were here, asleep in my arms/And the future looked like nowhere I’ve seen.” Later, he observes, “Days roll by non-discreet/The ebb and flow just reflects the infinite symmetry/You will come out for real celebration.”

“The Weekend” follows the previously released “Fine Mess,” which also appears on the five-track EP. Interpol recorded A Fine Mess with producer Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Mercury Rev), who helmed their most sixth and recent album, 2018’s Marauder.

Interpol will support the release with a world tour throughout the spring and summer. The trek kicks off March 28th in Buenos Aires, Argentina; their U.S. leg launches May 1st at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado (alongside Sunflower Bean, Japanese Breakfast and Car Seat Headrest) and runs through May 11th in Orlando, Florida. Their schedule also includes several other international dates, including festival slots at Glastonbury and Osheaga, among others.

Interpol – A Fine Mess Track List

1. “Fine Mess”

2. “No Big Deal”

3. “Real Life”

4. “The Weekend”

5. “Thrones”

Interpol U.S. Tour Dates

May 1 – Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 5 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

May 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

May 8 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

May 10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

May 11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live