Interpol Conjure Up a ‘Summer Jam’ With New Song ‘Fables’

New LP The Other Side of Make-Believe arrives July 15

Ahead of the release of Interpol’s new album The Other Side of Make-Believe, the indie rock trio have shared “Fables,” the latest single from the LP.

“It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of,” frontman Paul Banks said of the track in a statement. “‘Fables’ features one of [guitarist Daniel Kessler]’s hottest licks,” comments Banks. “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip-hop.”

Interpol previously shared “Toni” from The Other Side of Make-Believe, due out July 15 via Matador.

Written during the pandemic and recorded last year, Banks told Rolling Stone that some The Other Side of Make-Believe songs are “unabashedly positive sentiments” despite the circumstances. He added that “it definitely feels like us,” and “it’s the heart and soul of our band — like, there’s a DNA to our sound. Another part of me thinks, ‘This might be super fucking different.’”

After recently wrapping a spring tour, Interpol will return to the road later this summer on a co-headlining trek alongside Matador label mates Spoon and the Goon Sax.

