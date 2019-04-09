Interpol Plot U.S. Tour With Morrissey

Interpol have announced they will be touring as special guests with Morrissey. The trek launches this fall on September 5th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

The 14-date run travels through the Northeast, which includes a hometown area stop on September 7th at Forest Hills Stadium in New York, before heading to the Midwest and southern states and on through the West Coast. It culminates at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, on October 6th.

Interpol recently announced A Fine Mess EP, which will be released on May 17th via Matador. The five-song EP follows 2018’s Maurader and includes new song “The Weekend” and the previously released “Fine Mess.” Prior to their fall tour dates with Morrissey, the group embarks on a world tour in support of the EP, with a string of U.S. dates in May, beginning at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. Interpol is also scheduled for a slew of international dates, including festival stops at Primavera Sound, Glastonbury, Osheaga and several others.

Interpol and Morrissey Tour Dates

September 5 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 7 – New York, New York @ Forest Hills Stadium

September 9 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 11 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

September 13 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 14 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Amphitheater

September 18 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

September 20 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

September 21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Outdoor Lawn

September 28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir

September 30 – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

September 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Auditorium

September 5 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

October 6 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena