Beloved Weirdo David Lynch Partners With Interpol for NFT Series Because of Course

Band and filmmaker have revamped their 2011 pairing of “Lights” and I Touch a Red Button Man for the blockchain

Jon Blistein

Reporter

david lynch interpol nft

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Interpol and David Lynch are revisiting a 2011 collaboration that paired the band’s song, “Lights,” with the filmmaker’s short I Touch a Red Button Man, with a new series of NFTs.

The “Lynch X Interpol” project, as it’s referred to in a release, comprises a limited series of eight non-fungible tokens developed with HIFI Labs. The NFTs pair Lynch’s animated film with newly recorded versions of “Lights,” which featured lead guitarist Daniel Kessler on piano. 

The first of the eight NFTs heads to auction Tuesday, October 26th, with the rest arriving over the next week and a half (full info is available here). The eighth NFT in the set will also be unique from the rest, in that it will be given away for free and fans will be able to add their own personal touches to it in a 3D gallery.

Interpol and Lynch debuted their “Lights”/I Touch a Red Button Man collaboration during the band’s set at Coachella 10 years ago. “To be frank, Interpol is crazy about David Lynch, and we are over the moon to have ever been able to align our name with his in an artistic forum,” Interpol frontman Paul Banks said in a statement. “Humbly, we believe that as digital artifacts go, these are worthy of preservation in the infinite digital realm.”

Interpol recently began work on their seventh studio album, which is expected to arrive next year via Matador Records. The album is being produced by Flood and Moulder and will follow Interpol’s 2018 LP, Marauder.

