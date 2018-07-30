Interpol Capture Office Romance in New Song ‘Number 10’

Interpol released their new single “Number 10,” which is the latest preview from the band’s upcoming album Marauder.

The track focuses on a secret office romance between a domineering boss named Ella and her employee, who sings that track from their perspective. Despite their desire for one another, the romance flounders.

“Your secret’s safe here / It’ll never leave / It’s in the basement for ya / Won’t seek replacements,” singer Paul Banks pleads on track, his voice shrouded by echo and fuzz.

Interpol previously unveiled the searing first single “The Rover” from Marauder, the group’s first album since 2014’s El Pintor. In August, Interpol will embark on a North American trek in support of the new album, due out August 24th.

Producer Dave Fridmann – best-known for the kaleidoscopic sound he brought to albums by the Flaming Lips, MGMT and Mercury Rev – worked on Marauder in upstate New York over numerous recording sessions from December to April. The album is available to pre-order now via the band’s official website.